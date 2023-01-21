Pitt vs Florida State Live Feed: Panthers Return Home

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are back in the friendly confines of the Petersen Events Center for the first time in three games. After winning two of three on the road, they return to face Florida State in a venue they are 8-2 in this season.

Florida State has been banged up all season long, hence their unspectacular record, but are getting healthier and the ever-athletic and long Seminoles always have the potential to wear down any opponent. Don't let the 10-point spread fool you - they are more than capable of pulling this upset.

Matchup: Pitt vs. Florida State

Time: 3:00 P.M. ET

Where: Petersen Events Center

How to Watch: ACC Network

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Stephen: The Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets all have seats in press row for this game.

Stephen: It seems like some of that 2000s and early 2010s magic is returning to the Pete. This is a kind of enthusiasm that hasn't been seen in a while.

Stephen: How Pitt responds to the physical challenge Florida State poses on the interior is perhaps the biggest thing to watch. Between Jamarius Burton's scoring and the rebounding figures that have really been decisive a lot of the Panthers' losses, important stuff happens in the paint and it'll be tough sledding against another big and athletic Leonard Hamilton-coached roster.

Give the Panthers credit - they've found ways to win even when they aren't at their best, but offensive rebounds will allow the Seminoles to hang around against a Pitt team that is simply better than them.

