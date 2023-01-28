Skip to main content

Pitt vs Miami Live Feed: Panthers Seek Statement Win

The Pitt Panthers can notch their first Quad 1 in more than two weeks.

PITTSBURGH -- It's been more than two weeks since the Pitt Panthers have even had the chance to notch a Quad 1 win. It's been even longer since they actually landed one of those crucial victories. 

But a massive opportunity is right in front of them with No. 20 Miami in town. Dynamic guard play headlines this contest between two squads battling for position in the top line of seeing for the ACC Tournament. 

Matchup: No. 20 Miami at Pitt
Time: 4:00 P.M. ET
Where: Petersen Events Center
How to Watch: ESPNU
How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Stephen: The Florida State loss put a lot of pressure on these Panthers to win and win big if they want to hang onto their delicate position inside projected NCAA Tournament fields. Pitt has two more big opportunities in its immediate future, beginning with this contest against the top-20 Hurricanes. 

