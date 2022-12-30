Pitt vs North Carolina Live Feed: Panthers Seek Long-Awaited Ranked Win
PITTSBURGH -- There hasn't been this kind of buzz around Pitt Panthers basketball in years. With a marquee opponent headlining the first ACC contest of the season at the Petersen Events Center, this team has a chance to capitalize on the momentum build slowly after a 1-3 start.
No. 25 North Carolina is in town for a midday tip-off against Pitt, who hopes to beat a ranked opponent for the first time in 695 days.
Game Information
Matchup: North Carolina at Pitt
Time: 12:00 P.M. ET
Where: Petersen Events Center
How to Watch: ACC Network
How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan
Live Game Chat
Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.
Stephen: There will be a battle of contrasting styles at the Pete this afternoon. Pitt is an outstanding 3-point shooting team, which is fortunate because the Panthers shoot a lot of them - the 50th most in Division I basketball. Meanwhile, North Carolina cuts their teeth on the inside and in transition. Running and scoring in the paint has lifted them into the top-20 nationally in offensive efficiency.
Pitt's biggest challenge this afternoon will come on the defensive end against Armando Bacot and Pete Nance, a pair of imposing, 6'11 big men who lead the Tar Heels' dominating paint presence. Carolina is among the best in the country at making two-point shots and blocking opponent attempts.
