Pitt vs North Carolina Live Feed: Panthers Seek Long-Awaited Ranked Win

The Pitt Panthers haven't knocked off a ranked opponent for the first time in two years.

PITTSBURGH -- There hasn't been this kind of buzz around Pitt Panthers basketball in years. With a marquee opponent headlining the first ACC contest of the season at the Petersen Events Center, this team has a chance to capitalize on the momentum build slowly after a 1-3 start. 

No. 25 North Carolina is in town for a midday tip-off against Pitt, who hopes to beat a ranked opponent for the first time in 695 days. 

Game Information

Matchup: North Carolina at Pitt
Time: 12:00 P.M. ET
Where: Petersen Events Center
How to Watch: ACC Network
How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Stephen: There will be a battle of contrasting styles at the Pete this afternoon. Pitt is an outstanding 3-point shooting team, which is fortunate because the Panthers shoot a lot of them - the 50th most in Division I basketball. Meanwhile, North Carolina cuts their teeth on the inside and in transition. Running and scoring in the paint has lifted them into the top-20 nationally in offensive efficiency. 

Pitt's biggest challenge this afternoon will come on the defensive end against Armando Bacot and Pete Nance, a pair of imposing, 6'11 big men who lead the Tar Heels' dominating paint presence. Carolina is among the best in the country at making two-point shots and blocking opponent attempts.

