Pitt vs Wake Forest Live Feed: Panthers Face Fast-Pace Deacs

The Pitt Panthers are facing one of the best offensive teams in the conference tonight.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are back at the Petersen Events Center tonight to take on Wake Forest in a battle of teams on the bubble. Pitt is hanging somewhere around an 11-seed in most Bracketologists' projections, while the Deamon Deacons were one of Joe Lunardi's Next Four Out in his latest projected field.

This is a big opportunity for both Pitt and Wake Forest to improve their resumes against teams in contention for the Big Dance, so expect a high-energy game featuring two hungry squads.

Matchup: Pitt vs. Wake Forest

Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Where: Petersen Events Center

How to Watch: ACC Network

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.

Stephen: Jerome Lane will be in attendance tonight as the Panthers honor the 35-year anniversary of his legendary, backboard-shattering dunk against Providence. The incomparable Mike Gorman and Bill Rafferty provided excellent, stunned commentary on that moment.

Another legendary Panther is expected to be in attendance tonight. He did some cool stuff against Wake Forest if I remember correctly. Pitt will hope he can summon some of that magic for them again.

Stephen: Tonight's result will hinge a lot upon how much Pitt defenders can win their one-on-one matchups. Some of this team's worst losses - including the very recent Florida State loss - have come when the Panthers struggled to stop the ball.

It will be a tall, but necessary task against a Wake Forest team that ranks 73rd nationally in adjusted tempo and 19th in offensive efficiency and features so many tremendous scorers like Tyree Appleby, Cameron Hildreth and Damari Monsanto - who all average north of 12 points per game.

