Pitt vs West Virginia Live Feed: Backyard Brawl Sequel

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers will try to follow up a football game for the ages with a sequel on the hardwood.

Game Information

Matchup: Pitt vs. West Virginia

Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Where: Peterson Events Center

How to Watch: ACC Network Extra

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Stephen: Statbroadcast has revealed the starters for tonight. Pitt will roll with a familiar look - Nelly Cummings, Greg Elliot, Jamarius Burton, Blake Hinson and Fede Federiko. The Mountaineers will send Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Erik Stevenson, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Jimmy Bell Jr. to the floor first.

Stephen: There was a great back and forth just now between WVU fans in the upper decks and the Oakland Zoo as both teams head to the locker room. Both groups shouted competing "Let's gooooo Mountaineers" and Let's go Pitt" chants. We're having fun.

Stephen:

Stephen: We out here.

John Hugley, who's status for tonight was in question as he recovers from a knee injury, is in street clothes as the Panthers warm up. Looks like he'll sit out for the second straight game.

