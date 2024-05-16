Pitt G Brandin Cummings Joins Alliance 412
PITTSBURGH -- Incoming Pitt Panthers freshman guard Brandin Cummings joined Alliance 412, the NIL Collective that represents Pitt student-athletes.
Cummings will become the second in his family to join the program, as his brother Nelly Cummings played for the Panthers in the 2022-23 season, getting them back to the NCAA Tournament.
He played for Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa. in nearby Beaver County, winning three WPIAL Titles, two PIAA Championships and 2,222 career points. He averged 23.9 points as a senior this past season and dropped 37 points in the 80-50 victory over Archbishop Carroll in the PIAA Class 4A Final.
Cummings excelled alongside star guard Meleek Thomas at Lincoln Park, who is a five-star in the Class of 2025 and one recruit Pitt is working hard to land.
Rivals ranks Cummings as a four-star, No. 31 shooting guard and No. 122 recruit in the country in his class. 247Sports and On3 both rate him as a three-star, but also have him in the top 150 recruits in the nation and top five in Pennsylvania.
Cummings is one of two Pitt recruits in the Class of 2024, alongside forward Amdy Ndiaye, who played for Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut.
