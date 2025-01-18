Preview: Pitt Hosts Clemson Amidst Losing Streak
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are in the midst of a losing streak and face a strong Clemson team in their next matchup at the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt struggled mightily on offense in their 76-47 blowout road loss against then-ranked No. 4 Duke on Jan. 7. In its next contest against Louisville on Jan. 11, Pitt couldn't get enough stops and make as many clutch buckets as the Cardinals in a slim 82-78 defeat at home.
Most recently, the Panthers kept getting in their own way in their recent road loss against Florida State on Jan. 15. In a heated match that saw junior forward Cameron Corhen return to his previous school, the Panthers turned the ball over 17 times and committed 24 fouls. The Seminoles made 17 free throws in the final five minutes of the 82-70 win, finishing 24-for-28 in the second half and 28-for-33 overall from the charity stripe.
National rating systems still respect the Panthers' ability and what they can do, but three straight losses never help.
Preview: Pitt vs Clemson
Pitt will have a chance against Clemson to get back to its winning ways in front of a home crowd desperate for a victory.
Blake Hinson led the Panthers with 27 points in a Steel City matchup between these two programs last season, but it wasn't enough as the Tigers won 79-70 at the Petersen Events Center on Dec. 3, 2023. Senior guard Ishmael Leggett, the Panthers' second-leading scorer this season with 16.5 points per game, had 17 points in the loss.
Clemson also won the reverse matchup on Feb. 27, 2024 by a score of 69-62 as Pitt shot just 32.0% from the field and 28.0% from 3-point range.
Head coach Brad Brownell leads the Tigers in his 15th year with the program. Coming off a 24-win season, the most since 2017-18, and an Elite Eight appearance, he is looking to earn Clemson consecutive NCAA Tournament invitations for the first time in his tenure. He brings an experienced roster into this season to make it happen.
Clemson has already found a comfortable spot on the national radar. Early in the season, they took down then-ranked No. 4 Kentucky, 70-66 at home on Dec. 3 in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Two of Clemson's four losses were single-digit in overtime to Memphis on Dec. 14 at home and rival South Carolina on the road on Dec. 17. They also lost to Boise State on the road earlier in the season.
The Tigers have only one loss in ACC play with a 6-1 overall record, which was 74-64 road loss to Louisville on Jan. 1, 2025.
Clemson has won back-to-back matchups coming into their matchup vs. Pitt. They defeated Florida State 77-57 at home on Jan. 11 and Georgia Tech 70-59 on the road on Jan. 14.
The Tigers are a balanced offensive team, as five different players have recorded game-high scoring totals in wins.
Graduate student guard Chase Hunter serves as their leading scorer with 17.4 points per game. He is in his sixth year with the Tigers and is one of the most experienced players in college basketball, with the matchup against the Panthers marking his 152nd collegiate game.
Hunter's production positively correlates with his time on the floor, but this season, his 3-point shooting has made a major jump. His previous career high was 35.6% from deep during the 2022-23 campaign. Hunter is shooting 44.6% from deep on 5.6 attempts per game, making up almost half of his shot attempts this year.
The other star for the Tigers is senior forward Ian Schieffelin. Standing at 6-foot-8, Schieffelin averages 10.1 rebounds per game, the 16th most in the country.
Like Hunter, Schieffelin has started every game since the start of last season, where his production skyrocketed. The Atlanta native averaged 10.1 points on only 6.8 field goal attempts per game and 46.9% from deep.
Schieffelin's 3-point efficiency has dipped this season, but his volume has doubled. He leads Clemson with 3.2 assists per game and second in points with 12.9 points in his 33.5 minutes per game this season.
Clemson's third-leading scorer is graduate student guard Jaeden Zackery with 10.5 points in his 33.6 minutes per game. Zackery spent his first three seasons at Boston College where he started 100 of his 102 games.
Zackery's averaged just over 10 points and 33 minutes per game since his collegiate debut. As a first-year, Zackery shot 47.7% from deep on 3.3 attempts per game. Now with the Tigers, Zackery is shooting a markedly improved 90.5% from the free throw line and still a solid 35% from deep on 3.3 attempts per game.
Clemson's other key transfer is redshirt senior center Viktor Lakhin. Standing at six-foot-11 from Anapa, Russia, Lakhin spent the first three years of his career as a productive player for Cincinnati.
Lakhin averages 10.3 points and six rebounds, the second most for the Tigers, in his 22.3 minutes per game. Lakhin rarely shoots 3-pointers but has a career 54.2 field-goal percentage.
If the Panthers want to overcome their three straight losses and prevent the Tigers from adding to the streak, they'll have to take much better care of the basketball. The Panthers turned the ball over 14 times in the first half against the Seminoles , six of which came off the hands of sophomore guard Jaland Lowe.
The Panthers' rebounding effort looked slightly improved from their previous losses, but an inability to score offset much of that improvement.
It's possible Pitt and head coach Jeff Capel have found something in junior forward Jorge Diaz Graham. His 17 points off the bench, including four three-pointers, helped the Panthers make the game much closer than it felt. Look for Diaz Graham to play a role against Clemson.
How to Watch: Pitt vs. Clemson
Pitt vs Clemson tips off at noon on Jan. 18 at the Petersen Events Center. The CW Network will broadcast the game.
