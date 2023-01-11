Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Discharged from Buffalo Hospital

Former Pitt Panther Damar Hamlin's recovery from cardiac arrest continues to move in the right direction.

PITTSBURGH -- More good news continues to come from former Pitt Panther Damar Hamlin's recovery. After going into cardiac arrest in the middle of the Bills-Bengals game ten days ago, Hamlin is back home.

The Bills have released a new update, saying that Hamlin needed to spend just two days in Buffalo General Medical Center, after being transported from UC Medical Center in Cincinnati earlier in the week, before being discharged.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, an in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Jamie Nadler, MD, critical care physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health said.

Hamlin's recovery has come ahead of schedule, according to his care team at UC Medical Center. In a matter of days after suffering the injury, Hamlin was awake, breathing on his own, with full neurological function and was able to walk and move his extremeties.

