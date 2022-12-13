Skip to main content

Former Pitt Target, Gateway High Star Derrick Davis Enters Transfer Portal

The Pitt Panthers have a chance to recruit a big time prospect one more time.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will get another shot at landing one of the best players from Pennsylvania in the class of 2021. Pittsburgh native and former Gateway High School star Derrick Davis - a running back and defensive back at LSU last year - has entered the transfer portal. The former four-star recruit and No. 4 player in Pennsylvania announced the move on Twitter. 

Davis redshirted his freshman season while Tigers head coach Brian Kelly was in the middle of trying to flip him from safety to running back. How the Panthers may or may not use him should they win the battle for his next three years of eligibility remains unclear. They'll fave stiff competition after Davis received offers from just about every Power 5 school out there - Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and USC and many others. 

Pitt transfer target Donavan McMillon noticed Davis' announcement and was immediately trying to get in Davis' ear. It seems like Panther coaches were doing the same.

