John Morgan Replaces Habakkuk Baldonado at DE in Pitt Starting Lineup

Habakkuk Baldonado won't play in what could be his final home game as a Pitt Panther.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers altered the starting lineup ahead of kickoff against Duke on senior day. They swapped out a senior defensive end, Habakkuk Baldonado, for another senior, John Morgan. Baldonado was knocked out of last week's game against Virginia late.

Baldonado is dressed, but was not announced as a starter at his usual position along Pitt's defensive line. He did not take the field for the Panthers' first defensive series. Whether or not he plays at all remains to be seen.

It's a significant loss for Pitt. Baldonado was the team's third-leading tackler along the offensive line. He's recorded five tackles for loss and a pair of sacks as well.

