Newest Pitt QB Watches Basketball Team Win During Official Visit

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

6:39 PM

Ty Diffenbach, Pitt's quarterback of the future in the 2023 recruiting class, was there to see the Panthers' basketball team take down Sacred Heart, 91-66 at the Petersen Events Center this afternoon.

11:00 AM

The Panthers are going after Dante Cephus with all they’ve got. He’s reportedly been at the South Side multiple times this week, but Cephus is exploring his other options too. He’s on an official visit to Penn State this weekend and a flurry of new offers - Oklahoma, Miami, Georgia, Colorado and Kansas - have arrived.

But Pitt’s coaches are reminding Cephus that they were on the ground floor, giving him his first offer after entering the transfer portal.

