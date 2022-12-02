Pitt at NC State Live Feed: Panthers Pounce on ACC Play

The Pitt Panthers open ACC play against a talented NC State squad that's outperforming expectations so far this year.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers open ACC play in Raleigh, North Carolina against NC State, a team that has outperformed expectations so far this year. The Wolfpack are 7-1, with their lone loss coming by single digits to the reigning national champions, Kansas. Pitt has a tall task ahead of them to get off to the right foot in ACC play.

Game Information

Matchup: Pitt at NC State

Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Where: PNC Arena

How to Watch: ACC Network

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.

Stephen: Both defenses have started to figure their opponents out. Pitt's made just one of their last five shots and NC State is just two for their last six. But the Wolfpack are beginning to apply their full-court pressure more effectively. They've sped the Panthers up to forced three turnovers and lead 14-11 with 11:48 to go in the first half.

Stephen: These two squads are off to a great start. The crowd is alive and both teams are making their shots as the first media timeout hits. Pitt is 4-6 from the field, NC State is 4-8 the Wolfpack lead, 10-9. Smith is as good as advertised - he's hit a couple of triples from spectacularly deep range.

One concern for the Panthers is that Blake Hinson, who has scored five of his team's nine points, picked up his second foul just five minutes in.

Stephen: Starting lineups are in and the Panthers will roll with a familiar bunch. John Hugley, Jamarius Burton, Greg Elliot, Blake Hinson and Nelly Cummings will be the first five out for Jeff Capel. Kevin Keats' Wolfpack will send Smith, Joiner and Morsell alongside Jack Clark and Dusan Mahorcic to the floor to face them.

Stephen: The backcourt play in this game should be outstanding. Pitt's been strongest on the perimeter and NC State brings a three-headed monster to this game. Terquavion Smith, a projected first-round pick, joins Casey Morsell and Jarkel Joiner in a loaded guard group. They're all averaging north of 15 points and three rebounds per game, with Joiner and Smith combining for nine assists per night.

Pitt's starters of Greg Elliot, Jamarius Burton and Nelly Cummings will have to put pressure on that trio on the offensive end in addition to being smart with the ball against the Wolfpack's full-court press.

