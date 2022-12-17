Skip to main content

Pitt S Brandon Hill Opts Out of Sun Bowl

The Pitt Panthers will play UCLA without one of their starting safeties.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will be without one of their starting safeties when they take on UCLA in the Sun Bowl in two weeks. Brandon Hill, a two-year starter for the Panthers, announced that he would not play in the postseason contest and begin preparing for the NFL Draft, ending his college career. 

Hill ends his time as a Panther having recorded 162 total tackles, three interceptions, eight passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was an All-ACC second-teamer last season and earned an honorable mention this past year. 

Pitt's other starting safety, Erick Hallett, has not yet announced whether or not he'll play. Without Hill in the fold, look for Javon McIntyre and P.J. O'Brien to rotate in with the secondary. 

