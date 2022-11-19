Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Heads to Locker Room With Shoulder Injury

The Pitt Panthers will play the rest of the Duke game without their best defender.

PITTSBURGH -- Midway through their game against Duke, the Pitt Panthers lost their best defender to injury. Stud defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, the most talented and productive player on the outstanding defensive line, went down late in the third quarter.

Kancey was holding his left shoulder after Shayne Simon came up with a key sack. He came off the field and was attended to by trainers before heading to the locker room. He did not return to the sideline as the game turned to the fourth quarter and the defense came back onto the field for their next series.

Expect a healthy dose of David Green and Devin Danielson in the middle with Kancey out. The Panthers have strong depth at that position and should be able to fill the massive hole he leaves behind without much issue.

