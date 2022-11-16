Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Named Finalist for Bronco Nagurski Trophy

PITTSBURGH -- The Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club have bestowed another high honor upon Pitt Panthers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey by naming him a finalist for the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the best defender in college football.

Kancey joins an impressive group of finalists that includes Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, USC defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu and Georgia safety Chris Smith. He is the first Panther to be named a finalist for the prestigious award since Aaron Donald did so in 2013.

A slow start has given way to a dominant home stretch. Over his last two games, Kancey has recorded 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. His 14 total tackles for loss this season ranks 10th nationally. Kancey leads the ACC in both sacks and tackles for loss currently.

