Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Remains in Critical Condition at UC Hospital

The Buffalo Bills released another update on former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition and in intensive care, according to the latest release from the Buffalo Bills.  

The Bills provided an update early in the afternoon, Tuesday confirming that Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. 

Hamlin went to UC Medical Center straight from the field last night after collapsing during the first quarter. He received CPR from medics before being put into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital. 

The Bills confirmed that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest but his heartbeat was restored. As of last night, he was sedated. The team returned to Buffalo in the middle of the night after several players went to the hospital. 

The NFL has also announced there is no plan to reschedule the game this week. The league is also working to assure players and coaches receive mental health and support services.

