Pitt DE Dayon Hayes Dressed for Duke Game

The Pitt Panthers will get a defensive lineman back this week.

The Pitt Panthers will get a defensive lineman back this week.

PITTSBURGH -- For the past two weeks, the Pitt Panthers have been without a budding star on the defensive line in edge rusher Dayon Hayes. He's sat out games against Syracuse and Virginia while facing internal discipline from the program after he was charged with simple assault earlier this month. 

But it appears that whatever punishment Hayes was facing has been lifted, at least in part, because he was dressed and went through warmups with the Panthers prior to kickoff against Duke. 

Hayes has battled an injury and this recent legal incident, leaving his season stats thin. He's appeared in five games and recorded seven total tackles. 

