Pitt Duo Earns All-American Recognition
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had an exceptional duo that earned All-American recognition for their play in 2024.
The Athletic and CBS Sports revealed their All-American Teams and added both junior running back Desmond Reid and redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis made it on each site's Second Team. They both put Reid at All-Purpose and Louis at Linebacker.
Reid also earned All-ACC First Team honors as both all-purpose and return specialist and an All-ACC Honorable Mention at running back last week. AP also named him as All-ACC First Team All-Purpose.
He showed his talent in the season opener against Kent State at home on Aug. 31, leading Pitt with 10 rushes for 145 yards and returning a punt for a 78-yard touchdown. He also broke through the Kent State defense for a 46-yard rushing touchdown, running right past any defender that came remotely near him.
Reid had an even better game against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2 on Sept. 7.
Reid finished with six catches for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
He earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for that performance, and led Pitt on a comeback, down 27-6 in the third quarter, to win 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
Reid also earned ACC Wide Receiver of the Week honors in the 34-24 road win over North Carolina in Week 6 on Oct. 5.
He had 18 carries for 55 yards on the ground, but starred as option in the passing game for Holstein, making 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
The Pitt offense struggled in the 17-15 win vs. Cal in Week 7, but Reid had a 72-yard rushing touchdown, plus one from five yards out for two scores.
He has 151 carries for 797 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, 47 catches for 564 yards and four touchdowns and 12 punt returns for 148 yards and the touchdown vs. Kent State, in 10 games this season.
Reid ranks second in the ACC and sixth in the FBS with 150.90 all-purpose yards per game. Only North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton ranks higher at 160.19 all-purpose yards per game in the ACC.
Louis also earned All-ACC First Team honors last week too, as he had an excellent season at Star or outside linebacker, making 12 starts. The AP also named him as an All-ACC First Team linebacker.
He made 96 tackles (41 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four interceptions, two pass breakups and forced a fumble. He also earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors twice in the win vs. West Virginia and North Carolina.
Louis had a season-high 13 tackles (five solo), 0.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and the game-sealing interception of Mountaineers redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene.
He would make nine tackles (five solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and the game-winning sack on the final Tar Heels drive, giving the Panthers their first ever win in Chapel Hill, N.C.
