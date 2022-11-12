Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Leaves Virginia Game After Hurting Knee

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers got thinner at defensive line in the first quarter of their Week 10 matchup at Virginia. Habakkuk Baldonado, a starter at defensive end, went down late in the period after it looked like he hurt his knee.

On one play, Baldonado's left leg got rolled up on by a Cavalier offensive lineman. He went down holding his knee and was tended to by Pitt trainers for a few moments before walking off under his own power. He was not on the field for the Panthers' next drive.

The Panthers will miss Baldonado sorely if he cannot play again. He is a leader among the unit and the rest of the team in addition to a talented player along the line. Baldonado's recorded 22 total tackles, four for loss, a sack and two passes defended this season. Expect John Morgan to take more snaps in his absence.

