Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda, DT Calijah Kancey Racking in National Honors

PITTSBURGH -- After a strong first to the 2022 campaign, The Pitt Panthers are seeing many of their stars earn All-ACC and All-American distinctions, namely star running back Israel Abankinada and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.

Kancey and Abanikanda were both named unanimous first-team All-ACC selections by the Associated Press. Just three other players were unanimously selected. Offensive guard Marcus Minor was not unanimously selected but did earn first-team honors.

Linebacker SirVocea Dennis and safety Erick Hallett were both named second-team defenders to bring Pitt's total selections to five, tied for fourth in the league with Noth Carolina.

Kancey and Abanikanada also earned first-team All-American distinctions from CBS Sports and 247Sports.

Abanikanda, who led the FBS in total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns and scoring also ranks among the nation’s leaders in rushing yards and rushing yards per game. CBS recognized him as an all-purpose player.

Kancey - a 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks player - was one of three defensive linemen chosen for the first-team defense.

