Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Out with Injury for Syracuse Game

The Pitt Panthers will play without their star running back this week.

PITTSBURGH -- The ACC Network revealed some devastating news for the Pitt Panthers during their pregame show. Even though Israel Abanikanda was announced as the starting running back over the Acrisure Stadium public address system, Rodney Hammond took the first snaps.

Abanikanda is "not expected to play" against the Orange, according to a Pitt spokesperson, after suffering an injury late in the North Carolina game.

This is a massive loss for Pitt. Abanikanda is among the nation's leaders in all-purpose yards, rushing yards and touchdowns scored. His speed makes him a game-changing player for the struggling Panther offense.

Hammond is likely to take the majority of the snaps this afternoon. Vincent Davis and C'Bo Flemister are the two tailbacks behind him.

