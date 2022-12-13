Pitt Offers Eastern Kentucky Transfer Jayden Higgins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are out searching for receivers to replace the two players they lost to the transfer portal and the expected departure of leading receiver Jared Wayne. With the holes they have, the Panthers are looking for both experience and talent and the transfer portal is the best place to find it.

The Panthers have turned to the transfer portal to fill those needs and Jayden Higgins, a 6'4, 215-pound wideout from Miami looking to transfer out of Eastern Kentucky, is their next target.

Higgins caught 58 passes for 757 yards and 10 touchdown passes last season. He will leave EKU with 87 total catches for 1,151 yards and 13 touchdowns to his name. Mississippi State, Iowa State, Virginia and Minnesota are the only other Power 5 schools to have extended offers at this point.

