Pitt Offers Kent State Transfer OL Marcellus Marshall

The Pitt Panthers are reaching into the transfer portal to find some answers at offensive line.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will be losing a ton of experienced offensive linemen this offseason, as the group that exercised fifth and sixth years to return and play this season moves on to the next stages of their lives. So offensive line coach Dave Borbley is on the recruiting trail, trying to find some players to fill those holes. 

Borbley and Pitt became the second school to offer Marshall - a 6'6, 330-pond tackle - after he entered the transfer portal a day ago. Colorado and Minnesota have also reached out to offer a scholarship. 

Marshall earned first-team All-MAC honors after starting the entire season as a true freshman. He has three years of eligibility remaining. 

