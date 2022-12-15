Pitt Offers Notre Dame Transfer TE Cade Berrong

The Pitt Panthers were the first to offer tight end Cane Berrong after he entered the transfer portal.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers became the first to offer former Notre Dame tight end Cane Berrong, who decided to enter the transfer portal earlier this week.

Berrong, a former three-star recruit from Hartwell, Georgia appeared in four games as a member of the Fighting Irish but didn't make it into the box score. The 6'3, 243-pound Berrong was the No. 10 tight end in the class of 2021 and had offers to match - Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon Penn State, Tennessee and others. He'll now look for a fresh start elsewhere.

The Panthers hit on two other Notre Dame transfers last offseason. Shayne Simon and C'Bo Flemister were both valuable additions to this season's team, with Simon earning starting linebacker reps right away and Flemister coming on strong as a reserve running back late in the season.

