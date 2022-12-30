Skip to main content

Pitt RB Rodney Hammond Injured in Sun Bowl

The Pitt Panthers suffered a key injury early in the Sun Bowl.

Pitt Panthers running back Rodney Hammond came into the Sun Bowl with another opportunity to showcase his skills as the Panthers' starting running back. But near the end of the first quarter, Hammond suffered a leg injury that sent him to the sideline. 

Hammond got rolled up on and appeared to suffer an ankle injury right at the end of the first quarter. He limped to the sideline and was immediately seen by trainers and looked to be frustrated. 

Right before Hammond's injury, the running back made two huge plays for Panthers, recovering a fumbled snap for a first down and bursting through the line for a 20-yard run. 

With Hammond, Pitt will turn to Vincent Davis at running back.

UPDATE: Hammond is back on the field for the Panthers.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pitt Can Make Statement by Beating North Carolina

Pitt vs UCLA: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Pitt vs North Carolina: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury

Pitt F John Hugley's Status for UNC Game Still in Question

Pitt Brings Poor Track Record Against Ranked Opponents to UNC Game

USATSI_19366117_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt RB Rodney Hammond Injured in Sun Bowl

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19699141_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt vs North Carolina Live Feed: Jamarius Burton Wills Panthers to Ranked Win

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19523077_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt Can Make Statement by Beating North Carolina

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19680740_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt vs UCLA: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_15485683_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt vs North Carolina: Game Time, Odds, Three Storylines

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19465312_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17805417_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt F John Hugley's Status for UNC Game Still in Question

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19409726_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt Brings Poor Track Record Against Ranked Opponents to UNC Game

By Stephen Thompson