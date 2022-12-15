Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

The Pitt Panthers' captain makes his first step toward deciding his decision for next season.

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers linebacker SirVocea Dennis is headed to the 2023 Senior Bowl this January. The senior inside linebacker has accepted his invite to Mobile, Alabama, the event announced.

Dennis has not announced whether or not he'll return to Pitt next season but this acceptance might have been just that. He will still have the option to change his mind, but for now, the 2022 captain is going to showcase his talents to the NFL.

Dennis led the Panthers in 2022 with 74 tackles, 31 of which were solo, along with 9.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three pass breakups and forced a fumble. In his four-year career, he's played 35 games and recorded 212 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

