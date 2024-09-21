Watch: Pitt QB Throws Longest TD in Five Years
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback completed the longest touchdown of his young career in the first half vs. Youngstown State at Acrisure Stadium.
After the Panthers surrendered a touchdown to Youngstown State that pulled the score to 35-10, Holstein and the offense quickly responded. On the second play of the drive, Holstein found junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee streaking the down left side of the field and connected with him on an 82-yard touchdown.
The 82-yard touchdown goes down as the longest Pitt pass-and-catch TD since Kenny Pickett's 96 yard pass to WR Maurice Ffrench for 96 yards vs Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26, 2019.
The touchdown pass marked the third on the day for Eli Holstein, who has now thrown 3 or more touchdowns in each of his first four starts to the 2024 season, Holstein now has 12 touching passes on the year.
Censere Lee recorded his first recieving touchdown on the season, and his first touchdown as a Panther. Lee transferred from Western Carolina in the offseason, joining offensive coordinator Kade Bell at Pitt.
The Pitt offense scored a touchdown on all six of their first-half offensive possessions, as they look to continue their onslaught against the Youngstown State Penguins in the second half.
