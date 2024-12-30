Pitt Athletics Receives Million Dollar Donation
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers need funds in order to compete in the new athletic landscape and received a substantial donation, which will help them going forward.
Pitt Athletics announced that they received a $1 million gift to the re-established Athletic Director's fund from Ed and LyndaSue Miller. The Athletic Director's Fund. "serves as a cornerstone initiative designed to address the most critical needs of Pitt Athletics," according to the press release.
Ed Miller spent five seasons on the Pitt football team from 1983-87. He also played for David Brealey High School in Kenilworth, N.J., about 10 miles from downtown Newark.
He started at center as a senior in 1987, playing a role as running back Craig "Ironhead" Heyward rushed for 1,791 yards on 387 carries, 4.6 yards per carry. His rushing total ranks third in a season all-time for Pitt, and his carries are the most in a single season for any Pitt running back.
Ed Miller would join Heyward, along with five other Pitt players, with seven total going in that draft class. The San Diego Chargers took Miller with the eighth pick in the 11th round, No. 285 overall.
He would spend some time with the Chargers and then the Cleveland Browns in the 1989 season for his NFL career.
Pitt also recently honored Ed Miller as their honorary captain vs. Louisville in Week 13, a 37-9 road blowout.
Ed Miller is the owner and CEO of Pro Tapes, an adhesive tape supplier and manufacturer based in North Brunswick Township, N.J.
He and his wife, LyndaSue Miller, are both members of the Script Society, the main philanthropic gifting society for Pitt Athletics, supporters of Alliance 412, the NIL collective that supports Pitt student-athletes and have given significant gifts to both Victory Heights and Pitt football.
"This gift is about honoring and preserving the legacy of Pitt football — a program with a storied history of producing some of the greatest players ever to play the game. I am proud to give back to a program that shaped my personal and professional journey," Ed Miller said in the press release.
"It's important to me that Pitt football not only reflects this proud tradition but also has the resources to remain competitive at the national level. I believe Pitt football should always be a source of pride for its alumni, students, and fans, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to support its continued pursuit of excellence in this new era of college athletics."
New Pitt athletic director Allen Greene and Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi both thanked the Millers for their contribution and said that it will help them greatly going forward.
"We are profoundly grateful to Ed and LyndaSue for their generous gift to the Athletic Director's Fund," Greene said in the press release. "Over the past few months, we have experienced an outpouring of philanthropic support for our vision for Pitt Athletics. Their commitment accelerates the momentum we are building and serves an inspiring example for others to join us in our mission to develop our student-athletes and win championships."
"Ed's passion for Pitt Football is unmatched and this monumental gift is yet another example of his incredible dedication to our program," Narduzzi said. "On behalf of our players, coaches and staff, I want to thank Ed and LyndaSue for their generous support and belief in our championship goals. Nothing great is ever accomplished alone and we are thankful for having great teammates in the Miller family."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Offers FCS Transfer DB
- Pitt Volleyball OH Torrey Stafford Enters Transfer Portal
- Former Pitt QB Leaves Eagles Game With Injury
- Pitt DB Declares for NFL Draft
- Pitt Football Hosting Princeton OL Transfer
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt