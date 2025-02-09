Pitt Gives Update on Injured Starting Guard
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers not only lost to North Carolina on the road, but also lost one of their key players.
Panthers graduate student guard Damian Dunn went up for a shot and missed, but struggled getting up after the attempt in the second half. He grabbed his left elbow and also his right leg, showing apparent discomfort in both.
Pitt medical staff treated Dunn before escorting him off the floor and into the locker room for further treatment. He had six points, making four free throws in his 30 minutes in the loss to the Tar Heels.
Panthers head coach Jeff Capel said that Dunn fractured his elbow and that while they don't have a timetable for return, it's unlikely he'll play the rest of the season, according to Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Dunn missed seven games this season after he underwent surgery on his right thumb and also suffered a right ankle sprain in the loss to then-ranked No. 19 Wisconsin at the Greenbrier Tip-Off in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. on Nov. 24.
He returned on Jan. 7, for Pitt's road matchup with then ranked No. 4 Duke, a 76-47 defeat. He started four of the last eight games for Pitt prior to UNC, averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 assists per game, while shooting 39.1% from the field, 35.5% from 3-point range and 82.4% from the foul line.
Dunn was one of the best players for Pitt this season prior to this injury, ranking third with 13.0 points per game and averaging 25.2 minutes and 2.5 rebounds per game, while starting the first six contests. He also shot 50.0% from the field, 52.6% from 3-point range and 75.0% from the foul line.
He starred in the 86-62 win over rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 15. He scored a team-high 23 points and shot 7-for-12 from the field, 4-for-7 from 3-point range and 5-for-7 from the free throw line.
Dunn also had a great game in the 83-68 win vs. Murray State at home on Nov. 8. He scored 19 points, shot 6-for-11 from the floor, 3-for-5 from 3-point range and 4-for-6 from the foul line.
He hails from Kinston, N.C. and played for Meadowcreek High School in the Atlanta metro.
Dunn would commit to Temple and played for them for four seasons from 2019-23. His best season came in his last, 2022-23, putting up career-highs of 15.3 points and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 41.1% from the field, 34.8% from 3-point range and 81.4% from the foul line.
He would eventually transfer to Houston for his fifth season, starting just four of the 37 games he played in. Dunn averaged 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game last season for the Cougars and shot 35.9% from the field, 31.7% from 3-point range and 70.6% from the foul line.
Pitt will have to rely on starting guards sophomore Jaland Lowe and senior Ishmael Leggett more heavily in Dunn's absence. Freshman Brandin "Beebah" Cummings will also likely see more time going forward.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Falls Late Against North Carolina
- Pitt Guard Heads to Locker Room with Injury
- Pitt Football 2026 QB Commit Announces Official Visit
- Pitt Faces North Carolina in Must-Win Road Game
- Pitt's Blake Hinson Continues to Shine in G-League
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt