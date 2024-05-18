Pitt Baseball Earns Dramatic ACC Tournament Bid
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers baseball has clinched the final spot in the 2024 ACC Tournament, locking up the spot on the final day of the season.
Pitt won their last two 3-game series of the season against No. 8 Florida State and Miami. Winning two of three in each series, the Panthers ended their regular season with their only two series wins on the year.
Coming into the final series, it was between Notre Dame, Boston College and Pitt for the final spot in the tournament. As 12 of 14 teams make it, Pitt had to avoid having one of the bottom two winning percentages.
Pitt was able to win two of their final three, dropping the first game and winning the second two games of the series, while Notre Dame lost their series to Louisville and Boston College couldn't compete against Clemson. Both teams got swept, allowing Pitt to have a "win and in" game to close the series against Miami.
Stellar pitching for Pitt led them to their win in the second game of the series, while the third game was highlighted with 9 of their total 10 runs coming off of three home runs. C.J. Funk had a grand slam to put the lead up to six, putting Notre Dame's tournament hopes to rest.
This will be the fourth straight year that Pitt has made the ACC Tournament, following a period from 2014 to 2017 with no appearances, and 2018 being their only appearance in their first six years in the conference.
