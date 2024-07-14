Pitt News: Vikings WR Jordan Addison Arrested Near LAX
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star and Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison was arrested near LAX in Los Angeles for allegedly driving under the influence, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.
According to the report, the California Highway Patrol was dispatched on Friday around 11:10 P.M. to a vehicle that was disabled and blocking lanes from westbound Glen Anderson (105) Freeway to northbound Sepulveda Boulevard.
When authorities arrived, they found a white Rolls-Royce with the driver "with the driver asleep behind the wheel," the California Highway Patrol said.
Addison was then arrested at 11:36 P.M. when the DUI investigation was complete. He was released at 1:36 A.M. on Saturday.
This is the second time Addison was in legal trouble since being drafted by the Vikings. On July 20, 2023, he was cited for reckless driving.
Addison was a Fred Biletnikoff Award winner while at Pitt. He eventually transferred to USC before being selected 23rd in the 2023 NFL Draft.
In one year in the NFL, the former Pitt star started 14 of the 17 games he played, recording 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. He enters his second year with Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy battling for his quarterback spot after Kirk Cousins left in free agency for the Atlanta Falcons.
