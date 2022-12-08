Local Pitt Target Announces Commitment Date

See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

4:22 PM

Three-star safety Cruse Brooskins, the No. 11 player in Pennsylvania's 2023 class, who decommitted from Kent State this week, said he'll make his new college decision on December 21. Pitt first offered him two days ago and he has an official visit with the Panthers scheduled for December 16. 247Sports thinks Pitt will be it for Brookins, who also holds offers from Syracuse, Cincinnati, West Virginia and others.

10:30 AM

Two linemen from Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida - Max Buchanan and Preston Watson added Pitt offers. Tight ends coach Tim Salem delivered them.

Watson, who stands 6'2 and weighs 270-pounds is an unranked 2024 prospect on 247Sports. He holds offers from Duke, Wake Forest and Iowa State. Pitt is the first school to extend a scholarship offer since early November. Buchanan - a 6'4, 275-pound 2025 recruit, holds offers from Coastal Carolina, Flordia State, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Iowa State and UCF in addition to Pitt.

8:24 AM

Defensive tackle commit Isaiah Neal picked up a fourth star from Rivals this morning. Pat Narduzzi and Charlie Partridge visited with him in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland earlier this week.

About Last Night ...

Jaquez Keyes, a three-star running back from Ironton, Ohio who recently decommitted from Wisconsin when Luke Fickell was hired, has scheduled an official visit. He's held a Pitt offer since before he committed to the Badgers. Michigan, Kentucky and Iowa have also extended offers.

Pitt is in on a hybrid linebacker, also from St. Thomas Aquinas. Nick Rodriguez is a 6'2, 207 athlete in the class of 2024. He's rated as a four-star by ESPN and three-star by rivals. Miami, Colorado, Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Arkansas have also extended offers.

Yesterday afternoon, the Panthers got in on the ground floor with 2025 offensive tackle Caleb Harris, an unranked, 6'4, 265-pound offensive tackle from powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida. Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge extended the offer, Harris' first.

Partridge also extended an offer to 2024 tight end Colton Heinrich, who holds offers from Florida Atlantic, Howard, Kentucky and UCF. The 6'4, 230-pound prospect from Fort Lauderdale, Florida also plays basketball.

