Pitt Football Hosting Rising 2026 RB
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue lining up visits from prospective recruits in the Class of 2026 for the upcoming summer.
Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported that Class of 2026 running back Christian Lawrence will take an official visit to Pitt this upcoming June.
Lawrence plays for Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Ga., the same high school that Pitt sophomore tight end Malachi Thomas starred at.
He had a sensational junior season, rushing 161 times for 1,468 yards, 9.12 yards per carry, and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also made 22 catches for 326 yards, 14.8 yards per reception, and three receiving touchdowns, earning first-team All-Region honors.
Lawrence, who stands 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, posseses incredible speed and great vision. This allows him not only to run by defenders, but to find the right spots and openings through the defense for scores and extra yardage.
Pitt offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kade Bell offered Lawrence back on Nov. 20. This will serve as Lawrence's first scheduled visit to the program, but he may come up earlier for a spring visit.
Lawrence also holds Power offers from Big 12 schools in UCF and West Virginia, SEC schools in Arkansas and Vanderbilt, plus Purdue.
He also has offers from American Athletic schools in Charlotte, East Carolina and USF, Conference USA schools in Kennesaw State and Liberty, Sun Belt schools in Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison and Marshall, along with UConn, plus FCS schools in East Tennessee State and Florida A&M.
Speigelman also reported that Lawrence scheduled an official visit for the following weekend to rival WVU.
Lawrence is a consensus three-star recruit in the Class of 2026. 247Sports ranks him the No. 45 running back and No. 66 recruit in Georgia, On3 ranks him No. 35 at his position and No. 39 in the state, while Rivals gave him a 5.6 rating.
Pitt has one commit in the Class of 2026 so far, in three-star quarterback Angelo Renda from from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas.
The Panthers will also host both three-star linebacker Markel Dabney, who plays Hugenot High School in Richmond, Va., and four-star running back Favour Akih, who plays for Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio, on official visits.
