Pitt's Newest QB Commit Begins Official Visit

See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

9:30 AM 

Pitt's quarterback of the future touched down in Pittsburgh last night. Three-star 2023 commit Ty Dieffenbach, a flip from UNLV, is making his visit just days after committing. 

Dieffenbach is expected to be joined by a three-star running back from Georgia, TJ Harvison and Jamari Johnson, a four-star Louisville tight end commit. With the Cardinals going through a coaching change, Pitt is looking to pounce. 

