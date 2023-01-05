Skip to main content

Pitt Offers Former Michigan WR Andrel Anthony Jr.

The Pitt Panthers offered a wideout leaving one of the best teams in the country.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are looking to restock their wide receivers room after losing some wideouts to the transfer portal last fall. With leading receiver Jared Wayne expected to also move on from the program and declare for the NFL Draft, the need for pass-catchers is even dire. 

The latest transfer of interest for Pitt and receivers coach Tiquan Underwood is Andrel Anthony Jr., a recent addition to the portal by way of Michigan.

Anthony entered the portal earlier this week and has already picked up offers from Oklahoma and Miami. Pitt was the third to extend an offer.

He caught 12 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2021 - most of that coming in a career day against his hometown Michigan State Spartans. He took a step back in 2022, totaling just seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in seven games. 

Anthony is a firmer three-star recruit from East Lansing, Michigan and chose the Wolverines over Michigan State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Penn State, Purdue, West Virginia and Wisconsin coming out of high school. 

