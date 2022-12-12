Pitt Offers Four-Star TE from Georgia

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

8:45 AM

Joseph Edwards, a four-star tight end from Buford, Georgia picked up a Pitt offer this weekend. He's the No. 25 player in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports and the Panthers will need to fend off Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Tennessee and a host of other college football blue bloods to win his services.

7:00 AM

It looks like Pitt's newest quarterback, 2023 three-star Ty Diffenbach, enjoyed his visit to Pittsburgh this weekend. He posted some pictures from his time in the Steel City.

According to reports from Chris Peak of Panther Lair, Diffenbach was joined by Jamari Johnson - a four-star tight end committed to Louisville and uncommitted three-star running back T.J. Harvison. Johnson seems less likely to be moved from his pledge easily but Harvison is a player to keep your eye on.

Cruse Brooskins did also stop by practice this weekend. His visit comes almost immediately after he decommitted from Kent State and picked up a Pitt offer. Dylan Burnett, a four-star linebacker from nearby Imani Christian High School was there as well.

6:00 AM

Three-star Pitt safety commit Jordan Bass is a state champion for the second time in as many years. He and Phoebus High School won the Class 3 state title yesterday over Heritage High School by a final of 48-7.

