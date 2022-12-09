Skip to main content

Pitt Seeking Upgrade at Punter in Transfer Portal

See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

5:11 PM 

Former Elon punter Jeff Yurk is visiting Pitt this weekend, per a report from Pittsburgh Sports Now. Yurk has received an offer but he and the coaches are still discussing whether it will be a preferred walk-on or scholarship offer. Yurk was an All-Colonial Athletic Association pick in 2022. He's also received an offer from Memphis. 

9:30 AM 

Pitt's quarterback of the future touched down in Pittsburgh last night. Three-star 2023 commit Ty Dieffenbach, a flip from UNLV, is making his visit just days after committing. 

Dieffenbach is expected to be joined by a three-star running back from Georgia, TJ Harvison and Jamari Johnson, a four-star Louisville tight end commit. With the Cardinals going through a coaching change, Pitt is looking to pounce. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pitt Has Not Discussed Acrisure Stadium's Future With Steelers

Pitt Head Coach Jeff Capel Grapples With John Hugley's Slow Start

Gametime Set for Pitt vs North Carolina Basketball

Pitt AD Heather Lyke Calls for Uniform Rules Around NIL

Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl

Pitt Offers Florida Transfer, Local Star

Early On, Pitt Playing Best Ball of Jeff Capel Era

IMG_3320
Basketball

New Details Emerge About Pitt G Dior Johnson's Case

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_15371669_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt Basketball Releases Statement on Dior Johnson's Suspension

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19159680_168388034_lowres
Football

Report: Pitt Hosting Top Transfer WR Dante Cephas

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17395954_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt G Dior Johnson Pleads Guilty to Two Misdemeanor Charges

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19199111_168388034_lowres
Recruiting

Pitt Seeking Upgrade at Punter in Transfer Portal

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18965762_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt Has Not Discussed Acrisure Stadium's Future With Steelers

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19283275_168388034_lowres
Recruiting

Pitt RB Target Keyjuan Brown Decommits From Purdue

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17805417_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt HC Jeff Capel Grapples with John Hugley's Slow Start

By Stephen Thompson