Pitt Seeking Upgrade at Punter in Transfer Portal

See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

5:11 PM

Former Elon punter Jeff Yurk is visiting Pitt this weekend, per a report from Pittsburgh Sports Now. Yurk has received an offer but he and the coaches are still discussing whether it will be a preferred walk-on or scholarship offer. Yurk was an All-Colonial Athletic Association pick in 2022. He's also received an offer from Memphis.

9:30 AM

Pitt's quarterback of the future touched down in Pittsburgh last night. Three-star 2023 commit Ty Dieffenbach, a flip from UNLV, is making his visit just days after committing.

Dieffenbach is expected to be joined by a three-star running back from Georgia, TJ Harvison and Jamari Johnson, a four-star Louisville tight end commit. With the Cardinals going through a coaching change, Pitt is looking to pounce.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Has Not Discussed Acrisure Stadium's Future With Steelers

Pitt Head Coach Jeff Capel Grapples With John Hugley's Slow Start

Gametime Set for Pitt vs North Carolina Basketball

Pitt AD Heather Lyke Calls for Uniform Rules Around NIL

Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl

Pitt Offers Florida Transfer, Local Star

Early On, Pitt Playing Best Ball of Jeff Capel Era