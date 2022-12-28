Recruiting Notebook: Coveted Sophomore WR Adds Pitt Offer

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Even as they are in the midst of preparation for the Sun Bowl, Pitt is still hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

8:30 AM

Pitt became the sixth team to offer unrated sophomore wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery of Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida - the alma mater of Pitt signee Maverick Gracio. Maryland, Miami, Penn State, Stanford and USC are the other schools populating his impressive offer sheet.

7:00 AM

Pitt is a strong contender for one of the best running backs available in the class of 2024. Four-star tailback Tre McLeod, a Philadelphia native, has already been pursued by Jashear Whittington, another four-star prospect at defensive line who's from the same area and already committed to Pitt.

Now, McLeod has shown that the Panthers are firmly on his radar by putting them in his top-eight. Syracuse, Maryland, Penn State, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Nebraska and Ole Miss are also in the mix.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Reveals Sun Bowl Depth Chart

Four Pitt Players With Most to Gain in Sun Bowl

Pitt Transfer Target Jayden Higgins Picks Iowa State

Pitt Could Rotate Nick Patti, Nate Yarnell in Sun Bowl

Pitt Gets Airport Assist From UTEP Men's Basketball HC Joe Golding

UCLA Expects Near Full-Strength for Sun Bowl vs Pitt