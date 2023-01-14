Recruiting Notebook: Elite Pitt Transfer RB Target Bayshul Tuten Picks Virginia Tech

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

11:00 AM

The Panthers already added a running back through the portal and are likely done bostering that position after adding two more rushers from the high school ranks, but missing on North Carolina A&T transfer Bayshul Tuten still hurt them. Tuten, one of the best running backs available in the transfer portal, chose Virginia Tech, who is one of Pitt's annual opponents unde the ACC's new scheduling model.

10:00 AM

A Pitt target - 2025 athlete Alex Graham - is at Michigan State today. He's got a deep offer sheet that includes Kentucky, Lousiville, Michigan, Tennesee and others. Rivals doesn't have any stars on this junior yet, but that will change soon.

7:00 AM

The Panthers are creeping in on their rivals' territory by offering a scholarship to three-star 2024 West Virginia commit Richard James, a 6'0, 260-pound defensive lineman from Camden, New Jersey. James is the No. 10 player in his state and the No. 18 defensive tackle in the country.

6:30 AM

It was a busy start to the weekend for the Pitt coaching staff, who extended offers to four new prospects and they came in the form of two pairs of teammates.

First up was Nathaniel Johnson, a three-star 2024 offensive tackle from Belleville High School in Michigan. Johnson stands 6'5 and weighs 285 pounds. Kentcuky and Maryland are the only other Power 5's to have offered.

Sticking at Belleville High School, safties coach Archie Collins extended an offer to Rashad Jones, a 6'3, 240-pound defensive end in the class of 2025. This is Jones' first offer.

Next in line was Deante Ruffin, an unrated junior defensive end and quarterback from Camden, New Jersey. He holds offers from Boston College, West Virginia and Temple, with Rutgers showing interest as well. Three of Ruffin's teammates at Camden High School added Pitt offers on the same day.

One of those teammates was Braheem Long, a 5'11, 160-pound receiver and defensive back. Long holds just one FBS offer, per 247Sports, from Temple.

And receivers coach Tiquan Underwood didn't leave Camden, New Jersey before speaking with Dylan Seay, a 6'4, 220-pound tight end and defensive end who also plays basketball. Duke, Harvard, Yale, Western Michigan, Vanderbilt, Liberty and Penn are some of the other shcools who have shown interest and Temple is his only other offer.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt K Ben Sauls Earns AP All-Bowl Team Honors

Pitt Commits Move Up Latest Recruiting Rankings

Pitt HC Jeff Capel Calls Out Media Coverage of ACC

Pitt LB Tylar Wiltz Accepts Invite to Tropical Bowl

Pitt at Duke Takeaways: Panthers Miss on Golden Opportunity

Pitt at Duke: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines