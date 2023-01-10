Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star Pitt Target Earns Auburn Offer

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

The competition for Brandon Davis-Swain, a four-star 2024 defensive end from West Bloomfield, Michigan, is getting stiffer. Auburn is the latest addition to an offer sheet that includes Pitt, Illinois, Iowa, Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and others.

Edrees Farooq, a three-star safety in the class of 2024, has released a top-10 that includes Pitt, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Penn State and USC. Farooq's taken four visits to Penn State, according to Rivals.

He is the teammate of 2023 Pitt commit Isaiah Neal. They both hail from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

