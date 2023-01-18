Recruiting Notebook: Junior Linebacker Adds Pitt Offer

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

3:00 PM

Charlie Partridge extended an offer to Jacob Joseph, a 215-pound linebacker and edge rusher from Western High School in Davie, Florida.

10:00 AM

Charlie Partridge was in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida this morning, visiting Monarch High School and offering a pair of underclassmen teammates.

Jabari Brady, a 6'3, 190-pound freshman receiver, added Pitt to a decorated offer sheet that includes Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Partridge also extended an offer to Brady's teammate, Samari Reed, a 6'3 athlete in the class of 2025. Reed holds just one other offer from Florida Atlantic.

8:30 AM

Randy Bates is far from done in Ohio. He's still handing out offers in the Buckeye State, this one to 6'4, 230-pound Elder High School defensive end Liam McKenna. Pitt is the first offer for the 2024 prospect.

7:00 AM

Pitt's coaches were as active as they could be, handing out offers to players from all over the map.

Defensive coordinator Randy Bates was the busiest, tackling his priority state of Ohio.

He began by meeting with a monster of a 2025 offensive tackle. Raphael Greene, a 6'6, 340-pound prospect from Winston Woods High School in Cincinnati, got his fourth offer from Bates and the Panthers. Greene's other three came from Kentucky, Miami (OH) and Toledo.

Bates offered Greene's teammate, Justin Hill, a 2025 outside linebacker from Winston Woods with just two offers to his name so far - Pitt and Toledo.

He didn't have to travel far for his next target - 6'2, 185-pound, three-star wideout Tra'Mar Harris of Winston Woods High School. Bates made Pitt his sixth offer with Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Purdue as the only other Power 5 schools involved.

Harris' running mate at Winston Woods - 2024 receiver Javier "JayJay" Etheridge, got an offer from Bates too. It's his third offer overall and first from a Power 5 school.

He then extended another offer to 2025 Mt. Healthy High School athlete Jaimier Scott, who's already stacked eight offers from Wisconsin, West Virginia, Boston College and others.

Cincinnati continued to be a hot area for Bates, who then spoke with 6'5 2025 offensive lineman Jacob Schorsch to deliver his second Division I offer from Pitt.

Meanwhile, receivers coach Tiquan Underwood was in St. Louis, Missouri, checking in with 2024 defensive end Caleb Redd. Redd, a first-team all-state selection this past year, has earned offers from Arizona, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa State and now Pitt as well.

Offensive line coach Dave Borbley stayed in-state to meet with the coach of 6'5 2026 prospect Kevin Brown of Harrisburg High School and extend a third Power 5 offer to the talented freshman. West Virginia and Syracuse are already in the mix.

Safeties coach Archie Collins was in Michigan, continuing Pitt's strong presence in that state by becoming the first to offer Elijah Dotson, a 6'2 receiver in the class of 2025 at University of Detroit Jesuit High School.

Rounding out the slew of offers was the one given by offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti and assistant quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBiaso to 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis of Nashville Christian High School in Tennessee. Vanderbilt, Marshall, and Eastern Kentucky have offered. He visited Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Clemson last fall and took a trip to Pittsburgh last summer.

