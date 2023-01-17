Recruiting Notebook: Local Four Star LB Anthony Speca Picks Penn State Over Pitt

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

2:00 PM

Pitt lost an elite prospect from their own backyard today when four-star Central Catholic High School linebacker Anthony Speca announced he would be heading to State College to play for James Franklin's Nitanny Lions next fall. Speca, the No. 6 player in the state in the class of 2024 held offers from Pitt, LSU, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Tennessee and a host of other elite programs.

1:00 PM

The Panthers extended an offer to unrated State College, Pennsylvania athlete D'Antae Sheffy. Toledo, Virginia Tech and Syracuse have all extended offers as well in the week after Sheffy was named a first-team all-state running back.

12:00 PM

Add another offensive lineman to the list of Junior Day visitors coming to Pitt this weekend. 6'5, 305-pound Maryland native Ryan Howerton will be in attendance. He holds offers from Akron, Boston College, West Virginia, Penn State and the Panthers.

10:00 AM

Three-star Pine Richland offensive lineman Ryan Cory has had a busy couple of days. He just added his third offer in as many days - this one from Boston College - and told Pittsburgh Sports Now he would be making the short trip from Gibsonia to Pittsburgh for Pitt's Junior Day this weekend.

7:00 AM

Four-star Pitt wide receiver commit Ric'Darius Farmer added one to the highlight reel at a 7-on-7 tournament.

6:30 AM

Two Pitt targets in the class of 2024 have picked up new offers.

The first was four-star 2024 running back Tre McLeod - the No. 8 player in Pennsyvlania by Rivals - who added another school to his impressive offer sheet. McLeod had Pitt in his top-eight back in December.

Three-star Pine Richland High School offensive lineman did as well. Duke was the latest to come knocking for the No. 24 player in the state, a 6'4, 280-pound tackle from Gibsonia, Pennsylvania.

