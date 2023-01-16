Recruiting Notebook: Local Pitt Target Earns New Offer

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

10:00 AM

Pine Richland High School standout Ryan Cory, a 6'4, 290-pound offensive lineman from Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, just earned an offer from Vanderbilt. He has no shortage of interest from Power 5 programs - Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Oregon, West Virginia and Pitt are just some of the schools already interested.

8:00 AM

Elias Cody Coke, a class of 2026 wide receiver from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is a young but promising prospect whose recruitment is still in its infancy, will be headed to Pittsburgh next weekend. He'll attend Pitt's junior day and take in the basketball game vs. Florida State at the Petersen Events Center.

Cody Coke holds just one offer from West Virginia, which he got after making plays against a deep and talented secondary from St. Joseph's Prep in the state title game.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Misses on Transfer Target Dante Cephas

Pitt at Georgia Tech Takeaways: Panthers Pull Off Rare ACC Road Win

Pitt C John Hugley to Sit Out Remainder of Season

Pitt at Georgia Tech: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Pitt Commits Move Up Latest Recruiting Rankings

Pitt HC Jeff Capel Calls Out Media Coverage of ACC