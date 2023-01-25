Recruiting Notebook: More National Praise for Pitt Signee Jordan Bass

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

7:00 AM

Pitt commit Jordan Bass continues to climb in national recruiting rankings. Earlier, he was named a four-star by On3 and now ESPN has him in their top-300 rankings among other elite prospects.

6:30 AM

2024 defensive lineman Angelo McCullom of Pickering Central High School in Ohio, will be in Pittsburgh this weekend to visit with the Panthers. Pitt is the only Power 5 school to have extended an offer but plenty have expressed interest.

6:00 AM

Two new offers came in overnight for Pitt targets.

Jeffery Overton Jr., a 5'8, 165-pound athlete from Woodridge, Virginia, picked up his third offer from running backs coach Andre Powell and Pitt. Maryland and Penn State are already involved.

Taz Williams - a 2025 receiver from Western Pennsylvania, but playing his high school ball in Red Oaks, Texas - earned an offer from the hometown team as well.

