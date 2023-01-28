Recruiting Notebook: Ohio DL Adds Pitt Offer During Junior Day Visit

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

3:30 PM

2024 defensive tackle Francis Brewiu is enjoying his visit to Pitt today and even picked up an offer from linebackers coach Ryan Manalac. Make it 11 offers for the talented defender from Worthington, Ohio.

11:00 AM

Three-star defensive lineman Elijah Kinsler of Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey is in the Steel City visiting the Pitt Panthers on Junior Day. The 6'4, 250-pound edge rusher holds seven offers in all from West Virginia, Syracuse, Purdue, Boston College and others. Rutgers and Cincinnati have also shown interest.

Myles Berry, a 2024 defensive back and wide receiver from Mills Goodwin High School in Virginia, will join him.

7:00 AM

The Panthers kept it in the family by offering 2024 safety Ibraheem Kamara, a 6'3 safety from Akron, Ohio and Akron East High School. Pitt is the first Power 5 program to extend an offer. Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Ohio, Marshall and UMass had already reached out.

6:30 AM

Four-star safety, the teammate of four-star Pitt commit Jashear Whittington and a target for the Panthers, Kenny Woseley, will visit Penn State this weekend.

