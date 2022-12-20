Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Among Contenders for Four-Star Maryland Safety

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

1:15 PM

Pitt reached out early to offer four-star safety Faheem Delane, a Maryland native who plays for Good Councel High School. Alabama, LSU, Penn State, Texas A&M, Ohio State and a host of other Power 5 programs are involved as well.

9:00 AM

A new offer - just the second from a Power 5 school - is in for sophomore wide receiver Dehsaun Lainer, an unrated prospect from Detroit, Michigan, and it comes from Pitt. Lainer, who stands 5'11 and weighs 165 pounds, holds offers from Ole Miss, UMass, Marshall and others. He's visited Michigan, Notre Dame, Purdue, Michigan State and Georgia Tech as well.

