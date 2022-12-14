Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Battling with Local Rivals for Imani Christian's David Davis

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

9:15 AM

The Panthers are engaged in some early conflict with Penn State and West Virginia over the recruitment of Imani Christian Academy's 2026 running back and defensive back David Davis. The Lions swooped in to offer him first, Pitt was second and West Virginia came lastest with his fifth offer behind Toledo and Akron.

Davis took visits to Morgantown and State College during this past regular season and spent some time with the Panthers last weekend as they began bowl game preparation. He's unrated for now but that will change soon.

7:00 AM

Pat Narduzzi and Pitt are trying to fend off charges from other schools coming for their top committed players. To combat that, Pat Narduzzi has hit the road to connect with those recruits and shore up their defenses against competing programs.

One of those prospects being pursued by some outside forces is three-star defensive back Shadarian Harrison. Florida State and Oregon have attempted to pry Harrison from his verbal pledge to Pitt, according to reports from Chris Peak of Panther Lair. Miami's also thrown their hat in the ring by sending him an offer last week. The Panthers are trying to put a bow on his recruitment and get him to sign during the December signing day a week from now.

Jesse Anderson is another player Narduzzi and safeties coach Corey Sanders stopped by to see while they were in the Sunshine State and they'll have some more visiting to do before they leave.

6:30 AM

Former Pitt target Jordan Church has committed to Florida Atlantic. The 6'4, 325-pound, three-star offensive lineman choose the Owls despite holding offers from Tennessee, Florida State, Louisville, Missouri and Ole Miss.

The Panthers already have three offensive linemen in their 2023 class, so this isn't a massive loss, but FAU is an odd school to pick when you've garnered an offer sheet like that. Watch this space because I don't think Church's recruitment is completely over.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Report: Former Pitt DE John Morgan Receiving Power 5 Offers

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Inches Closer to Unanimous All-American Status

Pitt Lands Commitment from Three-Star RB T.J. Harvison

Pitt Football Mourns Loss of Mississippi State HC Mike Leach

Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis' Transfer Interests Come from out West

Pitt DL Calijah Kancey Earns Consensus All-American Status