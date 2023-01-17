Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Commit Ric'Darius Farmer Shows Off Impressive Moves

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

7:00 AM

Four-star Pitt wide receiver commit Ric'Darius Farmer added one to the highlight reel at a 7-on-7 tournament.

6:30 AM

Two Pitt targets in the class of 2024 have picked up new offers.

The first was four-star 2024 running back Tre McLeod - the No. 8 player in Pennsyvlania by Rivals - who added another school to his impressive offer sheet. McLeod had Pitt in his top-eight back in December.

Three-star Pine Richland High School offensive lineman did as well. Duke was the latest to come knocking for the No. 24 player in the state, a 6'4, 280-pound tackle from Gibsonia, Pennsylvania.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Maintaining Focus Despite New National Attention

Pitt Signee Jayland Lowe Nominated for McDonalds All-American Game

Former Pitt WR Jordan Addison Declares for NFL Draft

Pitt Misses on Transfer Target Dante Cephas

Pitt at Georgia Tech Takeaways: Panthers Pull Off Rare ACC Road Win

Pitt C John Hugley to Sit Out Remainder of Season