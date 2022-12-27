Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Defenders Pushing for New Georgia Transfer Arik Gilbert

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

10:00 AM

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert struggled to break through in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end room and is looking for a fresh start with the second transfer of his career.

The former five-star tight end enjoyed an All-SEC freshman season at LSU in 2020 before making the move to Athens and appearing in only three games over two seasons will be a hot commodity in the portal, so fellow Peach State native and Pitt safety Rashad Battle is trying to get him to Pittsburgh.

Donovan McMillon, another SEC transfer turned Panther, hopes Gilbert hears Pittsburgh calling, and so does receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, who liked Battle's message on Twitter.

