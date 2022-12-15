Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Looks to Flip Former Kent State DE Commit

PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

7:00 AM

His team is back in Pittsburgh, staying fresh and preparing for the Sun Bowl against No. 18 UCLA. But That game is still more than two weeks away, so Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is using some of his spare time to check in with key recruits from his 2023 class.

Former Kent State commit and three-star defensive lineman from West Palm Beach, Florida, Maverick Gracio is back in play after decommitting from the Flashes earlier this month. Illinois and South Florida have moved in - and already gotten him on their respective campuses - but the Panthers and defensive line coach Charlie Partridge have also made a strong push. According to a report from Panther Lair, he and Narduzzi visited him this week and Gracio has a visit to the Steel City scheduled for this weekend.

In the same report, Chris Peak detailed visits Narduzzi took to see three-star running back Montravious Lloyd and receiver Lamar Seymore, a pair of Florida natives that seem like pretty solid commits at the moment.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Earns Historic Unanimous All-American Status

Report: New Pitt RB Commit T.J. Harvison to Enroll Early

Report: Former Pitt DE John Morgan Receiving Power 5 Offers

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Inches Closer to Unanimous All-American Status

Pitt Lands Commitment from Three-Star RB T.J. Harvison

Pitt Football Mourns Loss of Mississippi State HC Mike Leach